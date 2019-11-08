International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP-China's Oct exports, imports fall less than expected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 09:42 IST
WRAPUP-China's Oct exports, imports fall less than expected
(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China's exports and imports contracted less than expected in October, providing some relief for the export-reliant economy as Beijing tries to reach a partial trade deal with Washington. But even if a first phase U.S.-China trade deal is signed soon, economists say it is unlikely to help boost exports and manufacturing for some time and could still mean more stimulus is needed from Beijing to avert a sharper downturn

China's exports in October fell 0.9% from a year earlier for the third straight month, customs data showed on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 3.9% fall following September's 3.2% contraction. Analysts say the existing tariffs, including the latest additional levies by the United States on Chinese imports from Sept. 1, have hit the country's outbound shipments, along with stubbornly weak global demand.

Friday's data also showed China's imports shrank 6.4% from a year earlier for the sixth consecutive month, compared with an expected drop of 8.9% and September's 8.5% decline. The weak import figures are in line with recent readings on shrinking factory activity and bleak producer prices. The slowdown points to lingering weakness in domestic demand and the limited impact of policy stimulus so far.

That left China with a trade surplus of $42.81 billion in October, versus September's $39.65 billion surplus. Analysts had forecast a $40.83 billion surplus.

TARIFF ROLLBACK?

China's trade surplus with the United States was at $26.42 billion in October, up from $25.88 billion in September, according to Reuters calculation based on customs data. Beijing and Washington have been locked in a trade feud for 16 months, but hopes have risen that an initial deal may be signed soon.

In a new sign of progress that lifted market sentiment, Beijing and Washington agreed to roll back tariffs on each other's goods as part of the first phase of a trade deal, officials from both sides said on Thursday. The Chinese commerce ministry, without laying out a timetable, said the two countries had agreed to cancel the tariffs in phases.

In what could be another gesture to boost optimism, China's state news agency Xinhua reported late on Thursday that the Chinese customs and Ministry of Agriculture are considering removing restrictions on U.S. poultry imports. But experts warn the pact could still fall apart. U.S. officials said a lot of work remained to be done when President Donald Trump announced the outlines of an interim deal last month.

Also Read: Beijing's backing could tip scales in race for blockchain supremacy, industry figures say

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

Former Maharashtra director general of police Arvind Inamdar died at a private hospital here on Friday, a police official said. Inamdar 79 was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, the offic...

Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue. Adityanath conveyed thi...

Avs erupt for 6 straight goals, hammer Preds

Joonas Donskoi had three goals for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche used a six-goal second period to beat the Nashville Predators 9-4 in Denver on Thursday night. The six ...

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM post

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM postfor Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019