Jigsaw Academy Ranked No.1 Data Science Training Institute in India

Jigsaw Academy Ranked No.1 Data Science Training Institute in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in emerging technologies and data science training, has been ranked No. 1 among the ‘Top 10 Data Science Institutes in India 2019’ by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) - with an overall rating of 4.82 on 5.

AIM’s annual ranking on data science & analytics training institutes aims at highlighting the best analytics training providers in India. The ranking is finalized after an in-depth analysis and a comprehensive process of vetting through various training institutes in the country.

“Jigsaw Academy regards data science as a necessary life-skills, and their constant endeavour to improve how it is taught has been a consistent factor in what continues to distinguish Jigsaw Academy from other training providers,” mentioned Analytic India Magazine while making the announcement.

While expressing his gratitude towards students and the faculty for their continued support and engagement, Mr. Gaurav Vohra, CEO & Co-founder, Jigsaw Academy said, “The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for every candidate. The first time we were ranked No. 1, we saw that as an achievement, over the year our ambition and commitment has led us to be a top-ranked training institute in new-age technologies.”

The institutes were evaluated on the basis of their course content, its comprehensiveness, capstone project, frequency of updating the course content, student to faculty ratio, faculty experience, post-completion engagement, placement assistance and external collaboration to name a few.

About Jigsaw Academy Established as an online school of analytics in Bengaluru, Jigsaw Academy has grown to become a pioneer in data science training. It has been recognized as the number one institute for data science training in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013. Jigsaw Academy has been influential in shaping the careers of 50,000+ students in over 30 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

