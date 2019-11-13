International Development News
Stancebeam introduces IoT-based smart cricket bat sensor

StanceBeam, a Bengaluru-based sports technology start-up company, on Wednesday introduced StanceBeam Striker, a smart cricket bat sensor which connects it to a shot analysis app. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan launched StanceBeam Striker, which through an Internet of Thing (IoT) device provides useable, real-time and instant 360-degree batting performance data analytics to players and coaches through iOS and Android-enabled mobile app.

The company expects that the product, priced at Rs 7,999, would be adopted by several cricket academies, coaches and cricket bodies which would help a batsman. StanceBeam Striker can be placed on any cricket bat, turning a regular bat into a smart tech device. The sensor analyses bat speed, 3D swing analysis, power factor and shot efficiency, enables capture of smart videos, all in real-time.

"Our product equips both players and their coaches, with knowledge and insights into techniques so that they can improve their game. StanceBeam Striker will be a great coaching tool as it provides instant feedback giving everyone a chance to become a better batsman," StanceBeam founder & CEO Arminder Thind said. According to him, the entire product was conceptualised, designed and manufactured in India and has been tested by lab at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, showing 98 to 99 per cent accuracy in the sensor's shot analytics.

He added that Dhawan would be the face of the brand "Shikhar Dhawan was our first choice, considering his penchant for technique and innovation, that has been demonstrated time and again on the field. We are excited about the partnership and looking forward to making cricket an exciting game," Thind said.

