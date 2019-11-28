International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 bln - court filing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 04:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 04:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 bln - court filing
Image Credit: Flickr

Oil trader IMMS has taken Lebanese bank BankMed to court in the U.S. state of New York, accusing it of failing to return $1 billion of its deposits when requested, according to court documents seen by Reuters. IMMS Chief Executive Murtaza Lakhani, who trades European, Middle Eastern and Asian oil and oil products, said he would not comment beyond the case, filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Nov. 22.

In a statement on Wednesday, BankMed responded: "The $1 billion deposit is a blocked deposit by instructions of IMMS maturing in about 2 years from now." It also said that it had discovered "material breaches of contract and attempts by IMMS to direct funds due to BankMed overseas" between October 30 and November 12, 2019, without providing further details.

"BankMed opposed such attempts by IMMS and took appropriate actions," it said. The lawsuit appears to represent one of the first major challenges to restrictions Lebanese banks have begun applying to transfers and withdrawals as they grapple with a hard currency shortage and fears of capital flight.

Protests that have swept Lebanon since Oct. 17 have put pressure on the country's financial system, deepening the hard currency crunch and prompting commercial banks to put curbs on foreign currency withdrawals and nearly all transfers abroad. IMMS, which is incorporated in Belize, said in its lawsuit that it had instructed BankMed to return a $1 billion deposit on Nov. 8.

BankMed responded on Nov. 12 saying it was terminating all of IMMS's credit facilities "due to the material adverse change in the economic condition of Lebanon and the Lebanese financial market", according to the court filing. As part of the same agreement, BankMed had provided credit and services to IMMS including revolving and overdraft credits to help it trade oil, the court filing said.

"By this action, plaintiff IMMS Limited (IMMS) seeks remedies against defendant BankMed SAL (BankMed) for BankMed's brazen theft of more than $1 billion from its banking client IMMS," the court filing said. IMMS made a similar claim in a Lebanese court just prior to the U.S. filing, with a hearing set for December, according to the BankMed statement.

"As per the contracts, the relationship between BankMed and IMMS is subject to Lebanese law and to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Lebanese courts," it said. "BankMed remains committed to its high standards of banking, to the protection of its customers' interests, and to the application of Lebanese laws and practices as required under the current circumstances," the statement added.

S&P Global Ratings said on Nov. 14 it had cut BankMed's rating further into junk territory, citing rising liquidity pressures due to faster deposit erosion. S&P's long-term credit rating for BankMed is now CCC and the ratings agency said it was vulnerable to further downgrades. IMMS started working with BankMed in November 2017 by placing short-term deposits for up to nine months earning annual interest rates of up to 6.5%.

IMMS, represented by New York law firm Meister Seelig & Fein, said in its filing that in November 2018 it deposited $1 billion with BankMed for three years at "a high interest rate".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Slump in demand pulls down UK car production, again

British automotive output dropped by an annual 4 in October, the 16th month out of the last 17 to record a fall, as demand from both domestic and overseas buyers decreased, according to a trade body. Production stood at 134,752 cars last mo...

FEATURE-Talk to me: counsellors help child workers win justice in India

When counsellor Arti Sharma met a 10-year-old boy, whose father sold him for 500 Indian rupees 7 to work in a bangle factory, she expected tears - not a stony silence.It took her more than a week to get the child, who had run away from the ...

Reports: Orioles place INF Villar on waivers

Slugging second baseman-shortstop Jonathan Villar was placed on outright waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. The move was made to beat the non-tender deadline for arbitration-eligible players ...

US News Roundup: Former U.S. President Carter home for the holidays after surgery; Three more Navy SEALs spared review after Trump's intervention

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.William Ruckelshaus, who resigned in Watergates Saturday Night Massacre, dies at 87 U.S. mediaWilliam Ruckelshaus, picked by Richard Nixon as the first head of the U.S. Environmental...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019