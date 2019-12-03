Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:56 IST
Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

Identifying errors in its earlier notices for auction of 20 iron ore and manganese mines, Odisha government has decided to annul a previous bidding process and go for a fresh one, an official said here on Tuesday. The Department of Steel and Mines asked the Director of Mines in a letter on Monday that it would initiate a fresh process for the auction of the 20 mineral blocks.

"We will go for fresh auction process under a single Notice Inviting Tender (NIT), which will be initiated immediately in respect of 20 leases expiring on March 31, 2020. Those were covered under the annulled tender notices dated October 4 and 14 respectively," the official said. The state government had earlier issued notices for auctioning of 29 iron ore and manganese mines, leases of which are scheduled to expire by the end of March 2020.

However, fresh notices will be issued for 20 mines as of now, an official said adding that the mistake was found during the technical bidding. The Directorate of Mines had received bids from 177 companies for the auction of 20 mining blocks.

"It was detected that apart from subsidiary companies, the holding companies had also applied for the bidding in gross violation of the Mining Tender Act," Director of Mines Dipak Mohanty said. Taking note of this unfair bidding, the government felt that a fair auction process could not be ensured as the price and premium discovery couldn't be determined, he said.

This is the reason for the government deciding to cancel the auction notice and issue a fresh notification by incorporating new conditions in the tender document, he said. "The government will issue a fresh notification on December 6 while the tender process will be completed by March 31 next year," he pointed out.

The Department of Steel and Mines through a letter has directed the Director of Mines to initiate a fresh process for the auction of the 20 mineral blocks. The auction process for mineral blocks notified under another annulled NIT dated October 18 will be scheduled subsequently, the letter said.

The decision was taken on the basis of discussions held in the recent meetings of the Technical Evaluation Committee(TEC) and the High Level Committee(HLC). It was also decided to return the bank guarantees furnished by the bidders in response to the annulled NITs.

The reservation of mineral blocks for end use, including the definition of end use and Reserve Prices as approved earlier, shall be retained as such in this fresh auction, he said. The new time schedule for auction of the 20 blocks as finalized in consultation with the Transaction Advisor (TA), has been intimated to the Director of Mines.

The letter of intent will be provided to the successful bidder between February 10 and 29, the official said. The opposition BJP and Congress, however, criticised the state government for withdrawing the auction notice in the middle of the bidding process.

"They might be doing this knowingly to favour any company. Why cannot the government prepare a faultless auction notice?" asked OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. BJP general secretary P Harichandan said, "There is a smell of corruption in the bidding process." Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, however, said, "Where is corruption when the mines have not been auctioned at all? There should be a logic behind any allegation." PTI AAM NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

As lungs pay cost of dirty fuels, UN urges action on climate health risks

By Megan Rowling MADRID, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Human health is paying the price of the worlds failure to curb global warming, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday, urging governments at U.N. climate talks to cut clim...

Review meeting called to discuss debt-repaying capability of Maha: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that a review meeting has been called to discuss the ability of the state to assess the debt-repaying capability and to discuss the status o...

Priyanka slams UP govt over girl's death in hostel

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday over the death of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV student in September, alleging that she was raped but the Yogi Adityanath government kept draggin...

UPDATE 1-Sterling at six-week highs on latest election poll, weak dollar

The pound climbed to its highest levels in six weeks on Tuesday against the backdrop of broad-based dollar weakness and after a new poll showed the ruling Conservative Party widening its lead before next weeks election.Prime Minister Boris ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019