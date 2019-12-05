Left Menu
Nigeria hosts AfCFTA Forum in Lagos in association with ECA, EU, AU

The AfCFTA Forum will bring together the private sector in Nigeria to afford them the opportunity with an objective to learn how to best leverage the opportunities within the AfCFTA. Image Credit: Twitter / TRALAC

Nigeria is hosting its National African Continental Free Trade Agreement Forum on the 'Effective Implementation of the AfCFTA for Industrialization and Inclusive Economic Development' in Lagos between December 5 to 6.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement Forum (AfCFTA) is being co-organized with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the European Union, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and in collaboration with the African Union Commission.

The AfCFTA Forum will bring together the private sector in Nigeria to afford them the opportunity with an objective to learn how to best leverage the opportunities within the AfCFTA. "The role of the private sector is critical in its implementation," Adeyinka Adeyemi, Senior Advisor with the African Trade Policy Centre at the ECA said. This Forum is part of a comprehensive project aimed at deepening Africa's trade integration through effective implementation of the AfCFTA.

On the other hand, AfCFTA Forum is also a podium to actively engage with, including consult intra-African actors across a diverse range of different sectors to better understand how the agreement can shape more inclusive economic development in Nigeria.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari signed the AfCFTA agreement in Niamey at the African Union Summit. The government of Nigeria considered its having huge impact on its economy.

This Forum is part of a comprehensive project, supported financially by the European Union, aiming to deepen Africa's trade integration through effective implementation of the AfCFTA. The ECA has been working with its partners, including the African Union Commission, AUC, International Trade Centre, ITC, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, and a selection of independent trade experts to ensure effective AfCFTA implementation strategies," the official statement added.

