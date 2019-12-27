MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars Season 2 announces finalists from Lucknow, Kolkata and Ahmedabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pantaloons, India's leading fast-fashion destination from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and MTV India along with Liva Fluid Fashion are back with season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars, that's bigger, better and more exciting! MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars season 2 has announced top three finalists hailing from Lucknow, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, who are all set to compete for the prestigious title.

High on style, the season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars received over 30,000 registrations of which 2000 contestants were shortlisted for the auditions held in various cities across the country. The nine finalists shortlisted from nine cities put their best foot forward and created a unique video capsule representing their true style in episode 1. They were mentored by popular influencer and winner of India's next top Model Season 4 Urvi Shetty as she helped them channel their inner fashionista.

The 6 contestants that qualified for the next round were surprised by the presence of leading model and influencer Krissann Berreto. Krissann took the second episode several notches higher on style as she curated the exciting after-party themed editorial shoot and shared her secret style tips with the contestants. The competition turned into the ultimate battlefield as digital sensation Nidhi Singh shortlisted 4 contestants to showcase 5 different looks in a minute. Seemingly difficult at first, the contestants pulled it off with swag as the mentor helped them push boundaries. The style mentors have played an essential role in grooming these participants and helping them make the most of the platform provided by MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars.

The next episode is the season finale in which the contestants will be mentored by ultimate style diva and VJ Anusha Dandekar to find the ultimate style superstar from the top three. The 3 finalists are Prakhar Narayan from Lucknow, Srijita Ghosh from Kolkata and Ekanshi Singhal from Ahmedabad. "It's been a fantastic partnership with MTV for season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars. The second edition of this national level hunt has been very successful so far and we have been amazed by the style and fashion quotient which the contestants have displayed," said Ryan Fernandes, Head of Marketing and E-commerce, Pantaloons.

"We are very pleased to announce our top 3 finalists and wish them all the best for the finale. We look forward to seeing them in action as they amp up their style quotient to be the next Pantaloons Style Superstar," added Fernandes. MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars provides a platform for young audiences to showcase their talent, flair for fashion and unique personalities. Staying true to the brand's mission of 'Style your Change', this year's property revolves around the theme of Fashion Transformation.

The grand finale of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars will air tonight at 10 PM on MTV and the previous episodes can be viewed on the Voot app. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

