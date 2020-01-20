Talcher fertiliser plant to be operational by 2023

The state-owned fertilizer plant in Odisha's Talcher, which is being revived at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore, is likely to become operational by September 2023, an official said on Monday. The coal gasification-based ammonia-urea project, a first of its kind in the country, would have a design capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day of ammonia and 3,850 tonnes per day of urea, Union Fertilisers Secretary Chhabilendra Roul said.

In addition, the state-of-the-art plant will produce 100 tonnes per day of sulfur flakes as a saleable by-product. The plant will produce 2.38 million tonne cubic meters per day of natural gas equivalent synthesis gas from coal, he said.

Earlier owned by Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL), the plant stopped production in March 1999. Now, Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (TFL), a joint venture (JV) between GAIL India Ltd, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) and FCIL is reviving its operations. TFL's promoters have so far committed Rs 8,000 crore on various awarded contracts, Roul said.

He said the project will have an output of 1.27 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of 'Neem'-coated urea using a blend of indigenous coal and pet coke as feedstock. "The plant is scheduled to be commissioned by 2023.

The Talcher plant shall ensure easy availability of urea in Odisha and adjoining states," the fertilizers secretary said. Up to 10,000 people are expected to be employed during the construction period and over 4,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities will open up once the plant begins operations, Roul said.

TFL has been allotted captive coal mine in the Talcher region. Mine development activity has commenced and this shall ensure steady supply and quality of the feedstock for maintaining continuous operations of the plant. While major activities for the project, including environment clearance, have already been completed, pre- project works are underway in full swing.

This mega project will be a pioneer in the Indian energy context as coal gasification can significantly reduce the import of energy by India from other countries, saving valuable forex, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.