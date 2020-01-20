Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talcher fertiliser plant to be operational by 2023

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:08 IST
Talcher fertiliser plant to be operational by 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The state-owned fertilizer plant in Odisha's Talcher, which is being revived at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore, is likely to become operational by September 2023, an official said on Monday. The coal gasification-based ammonia-urea project, a first of its kind in the country, would have a design capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day of ammonia and 3,850 tonnes per day of urea, Union Fertilisers Secretary Chhabilendra Roul said.

In addition, the state-of-the-art plant will produce 100 tonnes per day of sulfur flakes as a saleable by-product. The plant will produce 2.38 million tonne cubic meters per day of natural gas equivalent synthesis gas from coal, he said.

Earlier owned by Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL), the plant stopped production in March 1999. Now, Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (TFL), a joint venture (JV) between GAIL India Ltd, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) and FCIL is reviving its operations. TFL's promoters have so far committed Rs 8,000 crore on various awarded contracts, Roul said.

He said the project will have an output of 1.27 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of 'Neem'-coated urea using a blend of indigenous coal and pet coke as feedstock. "The plant is scheduled to be commissioned by 2023.

The Talcher plant shall ensure easy availability of urea in Odisha and adjoining states," the fertilizers secretary said. Up to 10,000 people are expected to be employed during the construction period and over 4,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities will open up once the plant begins operations, Roul said.

TFL has been allotted captive coal mine in the Talcher region. Mine development activity has commenced and this shall ensure steady supply and quality of the feedstock for maintaining continuous operations of the plant. While major activities for the project, including environment clearance, have already been completed, pre- project works are underway in full swing.

This mega project will be a pioneer in the Indian energy context as coal gasification can significantly reduce the import of energy by India from other countries, saving valuable forex, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Himanta 'habitual liar', says Tarun Gogoi on cut-off year

Calling Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a habitual liar, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Monday alleged that the BJP leader had lied in the Assembly about the Assam Accord despite submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court with 1971 as ...

Libya's NOC declares force majeure on Sharara, El Feel oilfields - document

Libyas National Oil Corp declared force majeure on crude loadings from the Sharara and El Feel oilfields, according to a document sent to traders that were seen by Reuters on Monday.The document said individuals under the supervision of the...

SAD decides not to contest Delhi polls, not to change its stance on CAA

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD, an old ally of BJP, on Monday said to have decided not to contest the Delhi assembly elections as it was not ready to give up its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. SAD and BJP have an old relationship, bu...

POLNET 2.0 armed with robust sat data communication facility launched

Police communication services in the country are expected to be bolstered as a revamped and upgraded POLNET 2.0 was commissioned on Monday by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at a national conference here. The new platform is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020