Goodrich Gasket to invest Rs 150 cr

  Chennai
  Updated: 29-01-2020 17:01 IST
Goodrich Gasket to invest Rs 150 cr Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI): Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd, a leader in gaskets industry, has planned to invest around Rs 150 crore for its global operations, company officials said. The company on Wednesday said it launched operations in South East Asia and the Middle East.

"The company has strong presence in 32 countries across the globe. It plans to invest around Rs 150 crore for its global operations", a press release said here. The company's Chennai office would serve as a hub for its global operations, it said.

Flosil Group, engaged in manufacture of fasteners would set up a forging and casting plant at the 10 acre facility of Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd at suburban Kelambakkam near here "...take immense pride to announce these business developments which would be in the global map especially in the Middle East and South East Asian markets," Flosil Group of Companies, group managing director, Ashwin Rathod said. He said the company has initiated the process of establishing the plant to cater to the requirements of Aramco in Saudi Arabia, Petronas, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Goodrich Gasket has planned to import advanced machinery and introduce latest technologies to improve the current product lines. "With this, Goodrich Gasket aims to reach Rs 1,000 crore within a decade in the gasket business...," the statement said.

The company has around 100 employees and has tied up with various institutes in India to impart training in the latest technologies to the technical workforce. The company would also employ around 500 skilled workers in research and development, manufacturing, supply chain among others, the statement added..

