Left Menu
Development News Edition

Startup Brings Automation to Kitchen; Launches World’s First Multi-cuisine Food Printer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:37 IST
Startup Brings Automation to Kitchen; Launches World’s First Multi-cuisine Food Printer

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

Food Printer, a Chennai-based automation technology start-up in the smart home space, has invented the world’s first multi-cuisine, and multi-food automated system.

The food printer can churn out hundreds of Indian dishes like idli, dosa, chapatti, gravy, chutney, beverages and many different cuisine foods from across the world. The food printer system is powered by Internet of Things and Cloud so that users can connect with the world; upload and download recipes, or seek consultation for diet and nutrition plans for various day-to-day requirements.

Food Printer dedicates its namesake product to Mr. Ratan Tata. The product is expected to hit the market by end of 2020 with multiple variations to suit the home needs. It focuses on B2C sale through white line goods outlets. Through strategic tie-ups, Food Printer is also planning to bundle its product with the apartment B2B builders in upscale metros.

Mr. Satheshkumar, CEO, Food Printer, and an expert in automation-engineering, who invented the product, said, “Food printer is a smart home product that is set to revolutionise the future of cooking. It is suitable for small to large families. The product is targeted primarily at the working couple who are hard pressed for time, and aged parents in India. The elderly couple staying away from their children would be another target segment, as food printer can be designed to meet the food needs of the elderly people.”

He further said, “Our inspiration in the innovation and entrepreneurial journey is that we are addressing many social issues connected with food. The product can free women, who are treated as kitchen workforce, from cooking. It can bring all ethnic and nutritious food back to the plate with little time. These factors are important for working parents to help raise kids with healthy food choices. Importantly, cooking automation helps elders to take care of their food needs, and makes them self reliable.”

It took million man hours spent over a period of four years for Mr. Satheshkumar to create the product and the related systems. An expert in process automation design, he innovated the product with his accrued savings. Mr. Satheshkumar has executive management qualification from MIT Sloan/Columbia. Previously, he was working in a TATA group enterprise.

“We want Food Printer to be identified with empowerment, values and ethics of high standards. It is fitting to dedicate this high impact product to Mr. Ratan Tata, who is the champion of these social causes,” Mr. Satheshkumar said.

Dr. Mylswami Annadurai, Director of Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan missions, and Former Director of ISRO, said that Food printer is “A novel, innovative product”, after witnessing a Proof of Concept demonstration of the product.

Image: Mr. Satheshkumar S, Founder & CEO, Food Printer with Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Moon Mars Mission, Former Director ISRO

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UN agency fears 'escalation in clashes' after Trump plan

Geneva, Jan 31 AFP Palestinians are in a state of shock over a US Middle East peace plan, the head of the UNs agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday, voicing fears of a surge in violence. We certainly have serious concerns that it will...

UPDATE 1-Chevron swings to quarterly loss on $10 billion in charges

Chevron Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss on 10.4 billion in charges as it stepped up efforts to cull unprofitable assets amid weak oil and gas prices.The company, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, in December had warned it could take...

Court seeks police reply on plea seeking 'fair' probe into December Jamia violence

A Delhi court on Friday sought a response from the city police on a plea claiming that the agency was not conducting a fair probe into the violence during an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia University last month. The petitioner a...

Chronology of events in Nirbhaya case

Following is the chronology of events in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case in which a Delhi court Friday postponed the execution of their black warrants till further order. - Dec 16, 2012 Paramedical student gang-raped and brutall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020