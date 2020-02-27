Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. fourth-quarter GDP unrevised; weakness in business spending persists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:50 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. fourth-quarter GDP unrevised; weakness in business spending persists

The U.S. economy grew moderately in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday, and is facing a bumpy road in early 2020 amid the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus that has roiled financial markets.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate, supported by a smaller import bill, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. That was unrevised from last month's advance estimate and matched the growth pace logged in the July-September quarter. The economy grew by an unrevised 2.3% in 2019, the slowest annual growth in three years and missing the Trump administration's 3% growth target for a second straight year.

Financial markets have been spooked by fears that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,000 people, mostly in China, and spread to other countries, could undercut the longest U.S. economic expansion on record, now in its 11th year. Risky assets such as stocks have been sold off in favor of safe-haven government bonds. Money markets have boosted their bets on the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The U.S. central bank cut rates three times last year and has signaled its intention to keep monetary policy on hold at least through 2020.

Though there is so far no real evidence that the coronavirus epidemic is impacting the U.S. economy, economists expect the struggling manufacturing sector to take a hit through supply chain disruptions and exports. Pain for the services sector could come via the travel and tourism industry. The stock market sell-off if it persists could erode consumer confidence and hurt consumer spending, which is already slowing. Economists also worry that corporate profits could come under pressure and lead to layoffs and a slowdown in hiring. The labor market is the economy's main pillar of support.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured Americans the risk from coronavirus remained "very low," and said public health officials were preparing to do "whatever we have to," to deal with the outbreak. Despite the unrevised reading to last quarter's GDP growth, which was in line with economists' expectations, consumer spending slowed more than previously reported. There were also downgrades to business investment and government spending.

That offset upward revisions to investment in homebuilding and inventory accumulation. WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND

Excluding trade, inventories and government spending, the economy grew at a 1.3% rate in the fourth quarter, the slowest in four years. This measure of domestic demand was previously reported to have risen at a 1.4% pace in the fourth quarter. U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data.

Business investment fell at a steeper 2.3% rate in the fourth quarter, instead of the previously reported 1.5% pace. It was the third straight quarterly decline and the longest such stretch since 2009. There were downward revisions last quarter to spending on equipment, mostly light trucks. Investment in intellectual property products like software was also downgraded, offseting upgrades to spending on nonresidential structures such as mining exploration, shafts and wells. A second report from the Commerce Department on Thursday showed orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 1.1% last month, the largest gain since January 2019.

The signs of stabilization in business investment are, however, likely to be tempered by the coronavirus. Business investment is also seen being pressured by Boeing's decision to halt the production of its troubled 737 MAX plane starting last month. Goldman Sachs on Sunday cut its first-quarter gross domestic product growth estimate by two-tenths of a percentage point to a 1.2% annualized rate. Growth estimates for the January-March quarter were already on the low side because of Boeing's biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years.

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, slowed to a 1.7% pace in the fourth quarter, instead of the previously reported 1.8% rate. A strong rebound is unlikely, especially if the stock market rout spreads to the labor market. A separate report on Thursday showed applications for unemployment benefits increased 8,000 to 219,000 last week, though the underlying trend remained consistent with solid labor market conditions. The decrease in imports in the fourth quarter, in part because of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, compressed the trade deficit. Trade added 1.53 percentage points to GDP growth, rather than the 1.48 percentage points reported last month. That was the most since the second quarter of 2009.

Inventories rose at a $13.0 billion rate in the fourth quarter, instead of the $6.5 billion rate reported in January. Inventory investment sliced 0.98 percentage points from GDP growth last quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei plans first European 5G factory in France in bid to ease Western worries

Huawei will build its first European manufacturing plant in France, the chairman said on Thursday, as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns based on U.S. allegations that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.Liang...

US House passes bill to help eradicate invasive swamp rodent

A measure to grant funding to eradicate the invasive swamp rat known as nutria has passed the US House with the help of a large, stuffed rodent California Rep. Josh Harder brought the carcass named Nellie to the House floor Wednesday ahead ...

New coronavirus epidemic at 'decisive point': WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 27 AFP The new coronavirus epidemic is at a decisive point globally, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, urging affected countries to move swiftly to contain the diseaseWere at a decisive...

African Union says preparing 3,000-troop deployment to Sahel

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union confirmed Thursday that it expected to send a temporary deployment of 3,000 troops to West Africas Sahel region, where regional forces are struggling to respond to a nearly eight-year-old onslaught ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020