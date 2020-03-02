Tega Industries MD elected as CII''s Bengal chapter chairman

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday said Tega Industries Ltd managing director & group CEO, Mehul Mohanka has been elected as the chairman of CII West Bengal State Council for 202021. Tata Steel Ltd VP Steel (marketing & sales) Peeyush Gupta has been elected as the vice-chairman of the state council of the industry lobby body.

Mohanka formally joined the ranks of Tega in 2001 as a whole-time director and has worked closely in diverse functions in the company. In 2016, he was appointed its managing director & group CEO. Gupta chairs the board of Tata Steel (Thailand) plc, NatSteel Asia (Singapore) and Indian Steel & Wire Products (ISWP), subsidiaries of Tata Steel Limited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.