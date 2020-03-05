Aurangabad airport now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport

Maharashtra government on Thursday renamed the airport at Aurangabad as Chhatrapati SambhajiMaharaj Airport.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said

Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who belongs to Thackeray's Shiv Sena party, said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadialliance of the Sena, Congress and NCP is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

