Aurangabad airport now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport
Maharashtra government on Thursday renamed the airport at Aurangabad as Chhatrapati SambhajiMaharaj Airport.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said
Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who belongs to Thackeray's Shiv Sena party, said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadialliance of the Sena, Congress and NCP is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Aurangabad
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Subhash Desai
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
'Change of Guard' ceremony to commence from May 1 at Maharashtra Police HQ
Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
Maharashtra CM felicitates employee who saved tricolour from fire at GST Bhavan
Uddhav Thackeray to meet Modi in New Delhi on Friday
Maha govt sanctions Rs 152 cr for roads in Aurangabad