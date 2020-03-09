Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks join sea of red as oil crash compounds recession fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:49 IST
London stocks join sea of red as oil crash compounds recession fears

London's FTSE 100 plunged to an almost four-year low on Monday as a crash in oil prices driven by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia stoked global recession fears, with investors alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc recorded their worst day ever, as Saudi Arabia slashed its official crude selling price following Russia's refusal to cut output to match lower demand on the back of the health crisis.

The wider oil and gas sector plunged more than 18% and led the bluechip decline. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 slumped 7.7%, its worst day since the global financial crisis in 2008, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index shed 6.4%.

All but one stock listed on the FTSE 100 fell, with auto parts, banks and mining stocks among the biggest decliners. "Stock markets have plummeted today as continued fears about the coronavirus combined with the fresh worries of a price war in the oil market has battered sentiment," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

"Dealers are terrified that more swathes of Europe will go into quarantine, and that has been a factor in the brutal sell-off in stocks ... there are serious concerns that some economies could slow down or even get pushed into a recession," he added. European firms have lost $3 trillion in value since fears of the economic damage from the epidemic sparked a worldwide sell-off last month, with the equity market now firmly in bear market territory.

"It has been quite an extraordinary day overall in the markets," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam, said. Fears of a global recession have also been amplified by a reduction in global growth forecasts as the unchecked spread of the virus prompted harsher containment measures and crippled supply chains.

Britain is making extensive preparations for additional measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 30% to 273, the government said on Sunday, and a third person who tested positive for the virus has died.

Central banks around the world have taken measures to inject more cash into financial markets, with traders now expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates again on March 18 after an emergency reduction last week. All eyes are now on the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, but analysts have questioned the efficacy of monetary policy easing to revive supply chains.

"Monetary and fiscal policy will be of limited effect until prices more broadly reflect a very high probability of recession," said Bill Zox, chief investment officer for fixed income at Diamond Hill Capital Management. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Kate Duguid and C Nivedita; Editing by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Keith Weir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's top sports body calls for suspension of all events until April 3

Italys top sports body on Monday called for all sports events to be blocked until April 3, and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure as the country fights with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. After a meetin...

Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks

All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.The Florida Department of...

Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil prices suffered their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that threatens to overwhelm global oil markets with supply. A 20 slump in oil prices triggered another...

Cyprus reports 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit

Cyprus on Monday reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affectedHealth Minister Constantinos Ioannou was to hold a 1600 GMT press conference on the two confirmed cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020