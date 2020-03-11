Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev's 100th birthday celebration with 108 Kund Yog Mahayagya

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust (Reg) is organising the 22nd 108 kund yog mahayagya to mark the auspicious occasion of Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev's 100th Janmothsav. The grand event will take place at The Akhand Jyoti and Divine Samadhi Sthal of Yogeshwar Mulakh Raj Bhagwan, Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev and Yogeshwar Surender Dev Mahadev on March 14 and 15.

This sacred celebration will be guided by Yogacharya Amit Dev. The first day of this spiritual event is starting with Abhishek and Poojan followed by a reading of the Holy Book (Yog Divya Darshan, Yog Ka Sakshatkar and Dayal Yog Sandesh) and Bhajan Sandhya at the end of the day. The second day is totally dedicated to the holy 108 kund yog mahayagya. From making the atmosphere pious to killing different viruses (including corona) the importance of this Yagya is enormous.

An exhibition about Yog Sadhna is also being organised to let people know more about the spirituality of Yog Sadhana. Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev took birth on March 10, 1920 at Haveli Diwan, Dist Jhang of undivided India and his eternal rest was on August 1, 1998. He was the son of Lala Lal Chand and Ratan Devi. Swami Surender Dev Maharaj (Declared as successor numerous times during his lifetime such as 15.07.1997) Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev and Guru Mata Meera were blessed with three sons.

Elder Son: Prof M Lal, also known as Swami Lal ji Maharaj H/o Prabha having three Daughters: Anjalina, Avantika and Smarika. Second Son: Swami Surender Dev Maharaj H/o Shakti, who were blessed with a son: Amit also known as Swami Amit Dev

Younger Son: Yogacharya Shri Ashok H/o Meena, having two sons: Nitin and Kartikey Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev has enshrined the divine yoga from a very ancient age. He dedicated his life in guiding many disciples into a spiritual journey of a healthy lifestyle and mental peace. His sacramental principles have been a great help in deciphering incurable diseases, domestic disputes and blessing his devotees staying far away.

Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev is much admired for his free of cost yoga camps teaching sanctified yoga asanas which has added happiness and prosperity in the life of many people. He is also the founder of numerous ashrams in India, few of which include: Delhi Yoga Sabha, Chandigarh Yoga Sabha, Dayal Yoga Prachar Samiti (Rohtak), Rajasthan Yoga Sansthan, Punjab Yoga Sabha etc. Being a prestigious personality, Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev has been honoured with a bunch of awards which also includes the first prize from the hands of Jawaharlal Nehru, in the first World Yoga Conference organised in Delhi.

Come and join us for a peaceful and joyous atmosphere, where devotees will be offering prayers, gifts and seek blessings of many yoga gurus who will be attending the ceremony. Yogacharya Amit Dev, fifth in line in the lineage of yoga masters at Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust and great grandson of Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev will be supervising this glorious birthday event with dedication and divinity.

