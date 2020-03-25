CropLife India urges Centre to allow agro-chemicals firms to operate amid lockdown

Ahead of kharif season, industry body CropLife India on Wednesday urged the central government to allow production, distribution and sale of agro-chemicals during the lockdown. Few states such as Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh have already issued notifications to this effect, it said.

"With the approaching season just around the corner, the next three months are very critical for the farming community and all activities relating to agriculture inputs should be exempt from the lockdown," CropLife India CEO Asitava Sen said in a statement. Since farming communities make up for nearly half of the population in the country, it is important that during these trying times they should be able to protect their livelihood and incomes, which could be threatened due to lack of the requisite inputs, he said.

Agro-chemicals are required for farmers to mitigate the substantial losses due to weeds, pests and disease, he added. CropLife India is an association of 18 R&D driven member companies.

There is a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to stop the spread of COVID-19. According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 562..

