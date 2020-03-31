Left Menu
Special flights carrying essential items arrive in Port Blair

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:00 IST
Two special flights carrying essential items arrived in Port Blair on Tuesday as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands grapple to combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. A special flight operated by national carrier Air India arrived around 11.30 am with masks, medical equipment and other items, they said.

Later in the day, the Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived with essential items, they said. Total 21 people from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West and of them, 10 have tested positive, officials said.

They are undergoing treatment at the G B Pant Hospital here. The islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, have been put on alert following the COVID-19 outbreak.

