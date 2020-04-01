Advance Telemedicine Digital Platform Live in Paras Hospitals Pan-India

GURUGRAM, India, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded digital telemedicine platform provider makes services live in Paras Hospitals (Gurgaon, Darbhanga, Patna, Chandigarh, Mohali). One of the leading & top hospital chains on the Pan-India basis, Paras Hospitals are known for its top-class treatment of cancer, cardiac, neuro, ortho, etc. Because of the current pandemic situation, telemedicine at Paras Healthcare has been implemented which helps Corporate and Large hospitals to maintain a constant revenue stream along with proper utilization of doctors. KareXpert Telemedicine digital platform enabled around 400+ doctors across five units of Paras Healthcare to perform audio/video consultations, send E-prescriptions and access patient EMR/EHR records, and integrated call center CRM. The whole set-up of the solution took just a few hours with zero IT staff requirements from Paras's side using Cloud-First, Mobile-First approach. Over 100,000 registered patients now can access medical services remotely. "We are fully committed and dedicated to providing quality healthcare to all patients. Due to COVID-19, it was the need of the hour for us to provide instant access of our doctors to their patients and KareXpert's digital Telemedicine digital platform along with their exceptional customer service, enabled us to provide uninterrupted services to our patients instantly," said Dr. Sameer Kulkarni, Director of Facilities - Paras Hospitals. With the current pandemic in the world, Telemedicine solutions have seen an exponential surge in usage during this time, where its benefitting both doctors and patients. KareXpert has recently announced to provide free access to its Telemedicine digital platform as a social give back to Indian healthcare professionals for the lockdown period as per T&C. "We stand in full solidarity with Indian healthcare professionals in this fight against COVID-19 and believe that our initiative of providing free Telemedicine digital platform access to hospitals, doctors, and clinics will enable them in reducing the exposure risk to some extent till the threat subsidies," said Nidhi Jain, CEO-KareXpert Technologies. Hospitals, Clinics, and individual Doctors can start their free Telemedicine practice after completing a signup form and KareXpert executives will help to start the services instantly. About KareXpert Telemedicine: KareXpert Telemedicine, a digital healthcare platform is one of the most exhaustive products and services portfolios for private and public healthcare providers globally. Advanced HIMS, Cloud-based EMR/EHR, Telehealth, Connected Ambulance, Medical BI, Medical AI, LIMS, RIS, Pharmacy, Home Care, Call Center CRM, and Medical IoT. The company is ISO27001 certified and complies with security standards and medical standards such as HL7, ICD10/11, Snomed-CT, IONIC. The services can be made live for our customers instantly.

To sign-up, visit the KareXpert website Visit www.parashospitals.com to see the process of video consultations through the portal. App download links : Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.parashospital.patientapp Apple Ios - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/paras-health-mate/id1391068251

