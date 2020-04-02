Left Menu
INSTANT VIEW-Trump claims Russia, Saudi Arabia near deal to cut oil production

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:40 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil output by 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, as the two countries signaled willingness to make a deal. A cut of that size would be unprecedented for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, which include Russia. From late 2016 to early this year, those nations had combined for several rounds of production curbs, including a December deal to cut output by 1.7 million bpd.

That deal fell apart in early March after the Russians and Saudis could not come to an agreement to extend those cuts, and markets cratered, with Brent and U.S. crude losing about 55% of their value in that month. MARKET REACTION:

Brent and U.S. crude futures rallied sharply, with Brent up 17% to about $29 a barrel and U.S. crude up 21% to about $25 a barrel. COMMENTS: BOB WATSON, CEO OF ABRAXAS PETROLEUM, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS:

"I don't think this does anything in the near term. Our pipelines have told us they don't have room for our barrels." Within eight weeks there will be major issues as production outstrips storage capacity, he said. "If I wasn't fully hedged, I would have taken advantage of this opportunity to put more hedges in place, but this just doesn't change things. If our oversupply is so big, cutting 15 million barrels won't help in the near-term.

"I don't see any way other than letting the market drive prices down. Even the government can't fix this situation." GENE MCGILLIAN, VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKET RESEARCH AT TRADITION ENERGY IN STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT:

"The question will come down to, will they be able to agree to something? It's taken couple of weeks of Brent at $25 and WTI at $20 and it seems as if Russians are more approachable than they were a month ago. I'm a bit surprised by that. We'll have to wait and watch. "Putin and President Trump were having discussions and now it seems there is willingness on the part of Russians to go along with Saudi suggestions. The proof will be in pudding of course. The market has dropped so significantly that this kind of turnaround is often times the case when we see news like this. Whether we return to normalcy depends on what the OPEC+ meeting does or whether it ends the same way the last meeting did."

SANDY FIELDEN, DIRECTOR OF OIL AND PRODUCTS RESEARCH AT MORNINGSTAR IN AUSTIN, TEXAS: "It’s one thing to send optimistic tweets - quite another to coordinate actual production cuts when Russia dragged its feet throughout the OPEC+ era and the U.S. has no controlling authority to implement production limits. Enacting something real could take months." BOB YAWGER, DIRECTOR OF FUTURES AT MIZUHO IN NEW YORK: "That's one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard in my entire life. First of all, between the two of them, they produce 23 million barrels a day of crude oil. So you're trying to tell me that these guys are going to cut 10 million barrels from production?"

