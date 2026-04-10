Shivraj Chouhan Unveils Mega ‘Advanced Agriculture Festival’ to Transform Farming

In a major push to transform Indian agriculture and secure the livelihoods of millions of farmers, the Government of India is set to host a landmark national-level ‘Advanced Agriculture Festival’ (Kisan Mela) from April 11 to 13 in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. The initiative, described as a “serious transformation exercise rather than a ceremonial fair,” reflects a strategic shift toward technology-driven, diversified, and income-oriented farming systems.

Announcing the event, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the government’s core priorities remain ensuring food security for over 1.4 billion citizens, enhancing farmer incomes, and delivering balanced nutrition. With nearly 46% of India’s population dependent on agriculture, the stakes for reform and innovation in the sector remain exceptionally high.

From Food Security to Nutritional Security: A Policy Shift

India has achieved substantial success in food grain production, maintaining adequate stocks of wheat and rice. However, policymakers are now expanding the focus beyond cereals to include pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, and livestock products, ensuring nutritional security alongside food availability.

Despite being the world’s largest producer and consumer of pulses, India still relies on imports to meet demand. The government is now aggressively targeting self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds by expanding cultivation areas and improving productivity through scientific interventions.

The Small Farm Challenge: Integrated Farming as a Game-Changer

One of the most pressing structural challenges remains the shrinking size of landholdings. India’s average farm size has fallen to just 0.96 hectares, compared to thousands of hectares in countries like the United States and Brazil.

To address this, the government is promoting Integrated Farming Systems (IFS)—a model that combines crop cultivation with allied activities such as dairy, fisheries, beekeeping, and agroforestry on the same plot of land.

Experts believe this approach can significantly increase farm incomes by diversifying revenue streams, reducing dependency on a single crop, and improving resource efficiency. The Raisen festival will showcase live one-hectare integrated farm models, offering practical demonstrations for farmers.

‘Lab to Land’: Bridging the Innovation Gap

India has a vast network of agricultural scientists and research institutions, yet a persistent gap exists between laboratory innovation and field-level adoption. To bridge this, the government has launched a nationwide ‘Lab to Land’ initiative, ensuring direct interaction between scientists and farmers.

Under the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, teams of experts will travel across states, providing hands-on training tailored to local agro-climatic conditions. This decentralized approach marks a shift from one-size-fits-all policymaking to region-specific agricultural strategies.

Inside the Mega Festival: Technology Meets Tradition

The Raisen festival will feature 20 technical sessions across four halls, covering a wide spectrum of topics including:

Artificial Intelligence and digital agriculture

Post-harvest management and infrastructure financing

Mechanisation and productivity enhancement

Natural farming and sustainable practices

Horticulture and high-value crops

Integrated pest and nutrient management

Each session will bring together scientists, progressive farmers, and policymakers, ensuring interactive knowledge exchange rather than one-way lectures.

In addition, live demonstrations will showcase cutting-edge technologies such as:

Agricultural drones and precision farming tools

Micro-irrigation and fertigation systems

Solar-powered irrigation solutions

Polyhouses, greenhouses, and mobile cold storage units

Beekeeping, fisheries, and livestock models

Traditional knowledge systems will also be highlighted through demonstrations of natural farming techniques, including organic formulations like Jeevamrit and Beejamrit.

Natural Farming Expansion: 1 Crore Farmers Targeted

The government has set an ambitious target to sensitize 1 crore farmers and bring at least 18 lakh under natural farming this year. Currently, around 18 lakh farmers have already adopted such practices across 8 lakh hectares, indicating rapid progress in sustainable agriculture.

Scientific studies suggest that natural farming can reduce input costs significantly without compromising yields, thereby improving profitability while reducing dependence on imported fertilizers.

Massive Fertiliser Subsidy and Farmer ID Revolution

To shield farmers from global price volatility, the government continues to heavily subsidize fertilizers, maintaining urea prices at ₹266 per bag and DAP at ₹1,350 per bag, backed by an additional ₹41,000 crore subsidy allocation.

Simultaneously, a Farmer ID system is being rolled out to streamline fertilizer distribution, prevent diversion, and ensure targeted delivery. Over 9.29 crore Farmer IDs have already been created, with a goal to cover nearly 13 crore farmers nationwide.

District-Level Agricultural Roadmaps: Hyper-Local Planning

In a significant policy innovation, the government is developing district and agro-climatic zone-specific agricultural roadmaps, moving away from generic national strategies.

During the festival, tailored plans for districts like Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, and Dewas will be unveiled, recommending crop patterns and practices based on soil, rainfall, and temperature conditions.

Women and Rural Prosperity: ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Initiative

Highlighting the role of women in rural transformation, the government reported that nearly 3 crore women have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, with a target to double this number to 6 crore. This initiative focuses on sustainable income generation rather than short-term gains, ensuring long-term economic empowerment.

A Transformational Moment for Indian Agriculture

The Advanced Agriculture Festival represents more than an event—it is a blueprint for the future of Indian farming. By integrating technology, sustainability, and localized planning, the government aims to build a resilient agricultural ecosystem capable of withstanding climate shocks, market volatility, and global disruptions.

As global challenges—from geopolitical tensions to climate change—continue to impact food systems, India’s approach signals a bold shift toward self-reliance, innovation, and farmer-centric growth.

The government has urged farmers across the country to actively participate, engage with experts, and adopt modern practices, emphasizing that the true success of this initiative lies in its implementation on the ground.