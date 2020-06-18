Universities should start courses that can increase employment opportunities: Hry edu minister

Left Menu
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said state universities should start courses that can increase employment opportunities for students in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for self-reliance to deal with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:38 IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said state universities should start courses that can increase employment opportunities for students in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for self-reliance to deal with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a great need for skilled labour in Haryana. So, keeping that in mind, Haryana is creating new employment opportunities under the 'Skill India' programme, he said.

At a webinar on 'new possibilities in higher education post-corona', organised by the Kurukshetra University, Pal said Haryana has immense potential in the field of tourism and startups. "The mantra of self-reliance has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of India to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. New avenues of employment can be explored by adopting 'swadeshi' and self-reliance principles," the education minister said.

"Universities of the state should contribute in starting courses that can increase employment opportunities for the students of Haryana," he said. Haryana is also exploring the possibilities of creating new employment opportunities in villages through organic farming, rural handicraft, livestock, commercial farming, Pal added.

Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Neeta Khanna also spoke on the occasion..

