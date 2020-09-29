Left Menu
Development News Edition

Education will be relevant for society if students focus on concepts and application: Nadda

Education will be relevant for the society if students focus on concepts and their application, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Tuesday, asserting that the era of mugging up books to just pass exams has gone. Education will be relevant for the society if you focus on concept and application.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:20 IST
Education will be relevant for society if students focus on concepts and application: Nadda

Education will be relevant for the society if students focus on concepts and their application, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Tuesday, asserting that the era of mugging up books to just pass exams has gone. Nadda was addressing the convocation ceremony of Pratap University here through video-conferencing.

"The era of mugging it up has gone. Now it is the time of concept and application. Education will be relevant for the society if you focus on concept and application. You should think what you can do for the society from the education you have received," he said. "Today, students are entering a new life after understanding the theory of education. They will now be implementing it in practical life. I believe that you will dedicate yourself to the service of the country," Nadda said.

The BJP chief asked students to express gratitude towards their parents, teachers and all those who contributed in their journey. India has always been the "Vishwa Guru", he said, adding that India has always taught the world, and Nalanda and Taxila are examples of this. Students from many countries have been coming here and getting education, Nadda said.

The BJP chief said the new education policy is related to the origin of India. It was prepared after incorporating everyone's ideas, he added..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump vs. Biden, round one: candidates to clash in first debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off on Tuesday in the first of three scheduled debates, an encounter that will showcase a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a contentious and personal grud...

Three persons found betting on IPL matches arrested

Three persons found betting here on the ongoing IPL matches in the United Arab Emirates were arrested and over Rs 8 lakh and 15 kg of silver bricks were seized from their possession, police said Tuesday.&#160; The trio was arrested during...

Naidu asks pvt sector to pitch in to develop modern healthcare facilities in rural India

New Delhi, Sep 29 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for making good quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all and urged the private sector to pitch in to develop modern facilities in rural India. He said ...

NHAI agrees with industry suggestions to improve national highways

The NHAI on Tuesday said it has agreed with most of the suggestions made by industry body Consulting Engineers Association of India CEAI to improve national highways. The CEAI had submitted suggestions pertaining to areas that include Omnib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020