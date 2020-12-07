Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth has 'gurukripa', is a man of his word, says his elder brother

Ahead of launching his political party next month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru, where he grew up. He Rajinikanth is a man of his word.He definitely does what he says.He always keeps his word, Rao added.Rajinikanth announced on Thursday he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:51 IST
Rajinikanth has 'gurukripa', is a man of his word, says his elder brother
Rajinikanth (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of launching his political party next month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru, where he grew up. "We hadn't met for quite some time. He came last night and left this morning for Chennai after spending some good time," 77-year-old Rao told PTI on Monday.

Sixty-nine-year-old Rajinikanth sought the blessings of his brother, who wished him good health and long life. Rao declined to offer comments on the political innings of his brother.

"Didn't he say that he (Rajinikanth) will talk about that on December 31?" Rao said. Rao recalled that Rajinikanth spent his childhood in the city, where he was born, and lived here till the age of 22 before shifting to Chennai.

"He (Rajinikanth) has 'gurukripa' (grace of the guru)," he said. "He (Rajinikanth) is a man of his word. He definitely does what he says. He always keeps his word," Rao added.

Rajinikanth announced on Thursday he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 415 p.m. Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine PM.312 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor back to work after end of COVID-19 ...

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 62148.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49002.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49199.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 071...

Police detain Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the state police while he was staging a sit-in protest in Lucknow on Monday. Earlier, the SP chief and his party workers had staged the sit-in protest as thei...

IKEA turns the page: drops iconic catalogue after 70 years

Budget furniture giant IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the worlds biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on Monday.The 70-year old publication reached a peak in 2016 when more than 200 million co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020