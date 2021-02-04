Left Menu

LS proceedings adjourned till for 40 mins as opposition disrupts Question Hour over farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:52 IST
The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for about 40 minutes till 5 PM on Thursday after Opposition members disrupted the Question Hour over the three new farm laws.

As soon as the House assembled at 4 PM, members of the Opposition started shouting slogans against the government and the agri laws.

Few questions related to ministry of roads and highways were replied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

But as sloganeering continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to return to their seats.

''Question Hour is the right of MPs...This behaviour is not good and I again request you all to return to your seats so that the House proceedings run properly,'' he said.

Shouting slogans and showing placards are against parliamentary tradition, he added.

But Opposition members refused to relent forcing Birla to adjourn the proceedings till 5 PM.

Several farmer unions have been staging protests at various border points of Delhi demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

