West Bank blanketed in snow for first time in years

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:43 IST
West Bank blanketed in snow for first time in years
The biblical cities of Hebron and Bethlehem were blanketed in snow for the first time in years on Thursday after a rare winter storm.

Families built snowmen on the almost empty streets in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in what was the first snowfall many children had seen in their lives. On the usually busy streets of Bethlehem, overlooked by the snow-adorned bell tower of the Church of the Nativity, few cars tried to navigate the fog and icy roads.

Schools and offices were closed across the West Bank and in Gaza, where storm waves crashed against the shore of an almost deserted beach.

