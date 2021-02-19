Left Menu

Ahmed Patel's son says he is ready to contest elections

We have two hospitals and a public school in Bharuch.That is my real work, he told reporters on Thursday night.I will enter electoral politics if the Congressparty high command asks, 40-year-old Faisal Patel said.If the high command wishes, I will also fightelections.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Faisal Patel, the son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, has said he is ready to join politics and will contest assembly polls if the party wishes.

Only last month he had announced on Twitter that he would not join politics and rather focus on his late father's social initiatives.

''Just like my father, I will continue doing social work. We have two hospitals and a public school in Bharuch.

That is my real work,'' he told reporters on Thursday night.

''I will enter electoral politics if the (Congress)party high command asks,'' 40-year-old Faisal Patel said.

''If the high command wishes, I will also fight elections. Preferably from Bharuch, because that is my area,'' said Patel when asked if he would contest the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls.

He was in Khadia area of the city to canvas for Congress candidates ahead of elections to the AhmedabadMunicipal Corporation.

Elections to Ahmedabad and five other municipal corporations will be held on February 21.

He was invited by local Congress MLAs Gyasuddin Shaikhand Imran Khedawala to support party candidates, Patel said.

Ahmed Patel, a Congress veteran who hailed from Bharuch, died on November 25 last year due to COVID-19-related complications.

Faisal, an alumnus of Harvard Business School, had announced on January 30 that he will not join politics.

''Finally decided -- I will not be joining active politics. I will continue to work on my existing social initiatives in healthcare, education, and technology. LateAhmed Patel ji's true legacy was working for the downtrodden and underprivileged. I pledge to continue doing so,'' he had tweeted.

