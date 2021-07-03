Sameer Sharma appointed AP's ILEG Vice-Chairperson & member-secretary

Amaravati, Jul 3 (PTI): Chief Secretary-rank IAS officer of 1985 batch, Sameer Sharma, was on Saturday appointed the Vice-Chairperson and member-secretary of Institute of Leadership, Excellence and Governance (ILEG) of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharma was previously the Director General of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in the Government of India.

On April 23, the state government requested the Centre to repatriate him to the parent cadre following which the Appointments Committee of the (Union) Cabinet approved the repatriation on June 25.

Consequently, state Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order on Saturday posting Sharma to ILEG.

An expert in urban development affairs, Sharma was earlier Director of National Smart Cities Mission.

The AP government established the ILEG in August 2018 ''to provide knowledge, research, consultancy, management, capacity building, strategic planning, change management, creative solutions and support required for transformation of governance and its institutions''.

ILEG's Apex Policy Advisory Board is headed by the state Chief Minister, with representatives from NITI Aayog and United Nations as members, among others.

The ILEG is guided by a 12-point agenda that includes process re-engineering, transformation of existing (government) structures and institutions, basic and applied research on various subjects, mentorship for social impact entrepreneurs and policy students.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

