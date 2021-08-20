QuestionCloud.in Announces Free Online Mock Test for NEET for Tamil Medium Students of Government Schools

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • Based on highly relevant questions, the mock test in Tamil enables students to self-assess their preparedness for the NEET exam in an objective way, and to identify areas for improvement to secure high marks In what comes as a boon for the students of Government schools in the State, who aspire to crack NEET exam in their mother tongue of Tamil, the Chennai-based QuestionCloud.in, India's largest online educational assessment portal, has announced today (20th Aug. 2021) that it is making its mock test series for NEET free for them. Students can register in the portal (www.questioncloud.in) and try NEET mock tests in Tamil any number of times using their mobile phone or computer. The portal submits the results instantly, with which the students can assess their own preparedness for the NEET exam in an objective way, all without having to pay any fee. A brainchild of Dr. Akilan Ramnathan, a former bureaucrat, QuestionCloud.in has over 7,500 different tests containing over three lakh questions. The portal is developed by Blue Silicon Infotech Private Limited, an Edutech startup promoted by him. As for school exams, the portal has mock tests from Class 6-12 students of CBSE and State Board in Tamil and English mediums. QuestionCloud.in also has tests for different jobs in the Public Sector Companies, State and Central Government Departments. The mock tests currently cover TNPSC, other State PSCs, UPSC, SSC, IBPS, RRB, Banking and Defence Services Exams. In his comments, Dr. Akilan Ramnathan said, "Mock tests form an integral and important part of preparation for NEET exams - or for that matter, any school or competitive exams. They help students seek and interpret evidence to know where they actually stand with respect to their learning, and their goal. The online tests also give a feel of taking the real exam for the students, thus helping them gain confidence. We are making mock tests for NEET free to help Government school students studying in Tamil medium prepare for the exam in Tamil with confidence and secure high marks to realize their medical aspirations." He added that the portal is committed to bring many important competitive tests for higher education and jobs especially for students from tier II and III towns and villages who lack adequate learning support. He also quotes that, "I myself have come from a small town in Tamil Nadu, and I had to struggle a lot to prepare for various Government exams. I hope that by offering online tests I will be able to help many rural students realize their dreams of higher education and Government jobs." QuestionCloud.in offers tests based purely on objective-type (multiple choices) questions that demand a clear and deep understanding of the subjects. Students can appear for exams on their own or through their schools. They can select a test going by their class or a subject such as mathematics and social science or even by a particular chapter in their subjects. At QuestionCloud.in, it is possible to set duration for tests. Once the time is up, the test exits automatically. Thus, tests in QuestionCloud.in can be conducted without the supervision of teachers. The portal has options for conducting tests in multiple languages including Tamil and English. Parents can also get their children to take the tests and to track their learning progress. The portal can send the test results via email and text messages. QuestionCloud.in also serves as a career guidance tool as it shares the latest details about entrance and competitive exams for education and jobs. QuestionCloud.in has its own server to ensure 100% data security. Image: Left to Right: Ms. Akshaya, CEO, Blue Silicon Infotech Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Akilan Ramnathan, Chairman, Blue Silicon Infotech Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Prakash, Consultant PWR PWR

