Prof Neelima Singh appointed VC of University of Kota
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Prof Neelima Singh has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of University of Kota, an official statement said on Friday.
Governor and Chancellor Kalraj Mishra issued an order in this regard in consultation with the state government on the recommendation of a search committee.
According to the official statement, Singh has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assuming office or till she attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.
Mishra also gave assent to a Bill for the establishment of MBM University in Jodhpur.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digvijaya Singh equates RSS with Taliban, claims they have similar ideology on women
Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral meeting with Australian Defence Minister today
Digvijay Singh, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah are standing with the Taliban, says Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni
Had fruitful and wide-ranging talks with Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton: Rajnath Singh.
Australia, India have tremendous stakes in peace, development and free flow of trade, rules-based order and economic growth region: Rajnath Singh.