Prof Neelima Singh appointed VC of University of Kota

Prof Neelima Singh has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of University of Kota, an official statement said on Friday.

Governor and Chancellor Kalraj Mishra issued an order in this regard in consultation with the state government on the recommendation of a search committee.

According to the official statement, Singh has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assuming office or till she attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

Mishra also gave assent to a Bill for the establishment of MBM University in Jodhpur.