Beach Volleyball-FIVB, Volleyball World launch new Beach Pro Tour

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Volleyball World have launched a new Beach Pro Tour to replace the Beach Volleyball World Tour from 2022, they said on Saturday. The Beach Pro Tour, an annual international beach volleyball circuit, will feature the best-ranked athletes competing at three levels -- Elite16, Challenge, and Futures.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:31 IST
Beach Volleyball-FIVB, Volleyball World launch new Beach Pro Tour
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Volleyball World have launched a new Beach Pro Tour to replace the Beach Volleyball World Tour from 2022, they said on Saturday.

The Beach Pro Tour, an annual international beach volleyball circuit, will feature the best-ranked athletes competing at three levels -- Elite16, Challenge, and Futures. The Tour events next year will be held across Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa, China, Spain, Qatar, Australia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and other venues which will be announced later.

Volleyball World, which was created following an investment deal with CVC Capital Partners to broaden the appeal of the sport, works with FIVB and targets partnerships with leagues and federations around the world. The Elite16 will be the top level of the Tour for both men and women. The competition will feature four pools of four teams each followed by a single-elimination bracket, over four days of action.

The Challenge, with 24 teams each for men and women in the main draw, will be a feeder to the top tier, while the Futures level event will have 16 teams each for men and women. The Futures event is aimed at allowing cities to develop the sport in their countries and build up the strength of their youth teams.

The Tour will culminate in the Finals, where the 10 best men's and women's teams will face off.

