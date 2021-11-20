J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday adjudged Jammu and Kashmir's Basantgarh police station as 'one among best 10 police stations’ in the country, officials said.

A senior police official said it is a great achievement for the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

''Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the ranking of top 10 police stations (PSs) of the country. Police Station - Basantgarh of Udhampur district of our Union territory is one among top 10 for the year 2021,” he said.

''The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh complemented Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vivek Gupta; and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Sargun Shukla,” he said.

According to the annual ranking of police stations for the year 2021, the Basantgarh Police Station bagged ninth rank in the list of ten PSs across India. The Sadar Bazar Police Station of North Delhi topped the list of the best-performing police stations.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) had conducted a performance measurement system for grading the police stations.

