Protesting teacher climbs atop mobile tower in Chandigarh

An elementary teacher of a school in Punjab on Saturday climbed atop a mobile tower near the MLA hostel here demanding an increase in his salary.

The 36-year-old Sohan Singh climbed atop the tower in the early hours of Saturday and refused to come down till his demand was accepted, said police.

Personnel of the fire brigade and policemen tried to convince him to come down but he refused.

Police said that Singh, who was carrying some inflammable material, even threatened to immolate himself. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia who spoke to Singh slammed the Congress government over the plight of teachers in Punjab. He even spoke to Education Minister Pargat Singh to resolve the issue.

