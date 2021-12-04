100 Kurukshetra University foreign students to present research papers at Gita seminar

In the ongoing international Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra, 100 foreign students of the Kurukshetra University will present their research papers on the holy book. The students from Afghanistan, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and other countries are studying in various departments of the university. ''All these students will present their research paper on the topic of 'Contribution of the Holy Book Gita to the Freedom Movement' in the international Gita seminar which will be held from December 9 to 11,'' an official statement said here.

The International Gita Mahotsav, which is being organised in Kurukshetra, started on December 2 and will end on December 19.

The main events of the annual festival will be held from December 9 to 14. Meanwhile, at the ongoing Saras Mela in Kurukshetra, the art of craftsmen and artisans is turning out to be a key attraction for the visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)