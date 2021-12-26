Left Menu

TN fishermen's strike enters eighth day, 'rail roko' on Jan 1

The indefinite strike here by fishermen demanding the immediate release of fishers arrested by Sri Lanka entered the eighth day while community leaders on Sunday said a massive rail roko would be held on January 1.

The indefinite strike here by fishermen demanding the immediate release of fishers arrested by Sri Lanka entered the eighth day while community leaders on Sunday said a 'massive rail roko' would be held on January 1. Till such time the Centre secured the release of all arrested fishermen and their boats, the strike would continue to be on, said P Sesu Raja and S Emerit, leaders of separate fishermen's associations.

Sesu Raja is president of Tamil Nadu Kadalora Meenava Sangam and Emerit heads the Meenavan Meenava Sangam. On January 1, a 'massive rail roko protest' would be held here, they said. Fishermen hailing from different parts of Tamil Nadu, including Rameswaram and Pudukottai, were arrested by Sri Lankan naval personnel between December 19 and 21, 2021 after they allegedly crossed the international maritime boundary. After their arrest, an indefinite strike was launched here by fishermen associations on December 19. While other fishermen associations too joined the strike and took part in agitations, a section of them have reportedly resumed work on Sunday, following Christmas. Leaders of fishermen associations also plan to visit Delhi and meet Union Ministers as part of efforts to find a long-term solution to the continuing arrest of fishermen. Days ago, Chief Minister M K Stalin had urged the Centre to take immediate action to secure the release of all the 68 arrested fishermen and their 75 fishing boats. Stalin had also requested the Centre to establish India's traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait and guard the lives of fishermen.

