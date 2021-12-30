Left Menu

AISA protests over alleged UGC-NET Hindi paper leak

The left-affiliated All India Students Association held a protest at the UGC headquarters against the alleged UGC-NET Hindi paper leak in Kurukshetra. In a memorandum submitted to the Additional Secretary of UGC, they said, All India Students Association would like to stress the demand for an independent enquiry into the recent trend of paper leaks in general and the Hindi UGC NET paper that was leaked in Kurukshetra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 00:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The left-affiliated All India Students' Association held a protest at the UGC headquarters against the alleged UGC-NET Hindi paper leak in Kurukshetra. AISA activists and students gathered at the headquarters raising slogans for an immediate repeal of the National Testing Agency's tender on examinations. In a memorandum submitted to the Additional Secretary of UGC, they said, ''All India Students' Association would like to stress the demand for an independent enquiry into the recent trend of paper leaks in general and the Hindi UGC NET paper that was leaked in Kurukshetra. ''The UGC NET examination that is being conducted by the private and autonomous NTA must be conducted by UGC once again under full answerability to the public. The examination of NET examination for Hindi must be conducted once again at the earliest possible date,'' it said.

Meanwhile, students of various educational institutions including DU, condemned the alleged ''brutal attack on doctors by Delhi Police'' An event was organised at Delhi University's Arts Faculty to express solitary with the resident doctors protesting over the delay in NEET PG counselling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

