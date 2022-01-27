Left Menu

Maha: 30 posts of nagar panchayat head reserved for SC, ST categories

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 30 out of 139 posts of nagar panchayat head in Maharashtra would be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the state government announced on Thursday.

Elections to these 139 nagar panchayats (civic bodies of smaller towns) were held recently.

Of them 109 civic bodies can select their heads from the open category while 17 and 13 bodies will have their heads selected from SC and ST categories, respectively.

In the open category, 55 posts are reserved for women. In the civic bodies where the post is reserved for SC and ST candidates, the quota for women is nine (SC) and eight (ST).

