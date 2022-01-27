Maha: 30 posts of nagar panchayat head reserved for SC, ST categories

As many as 30 out of 139 posts of nagar panchayat head in Maharashtra would be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the state government announced on Thursday.

Elections to these 139 nagar panchayats (civic bodies of smaller towns) were held recently.

Of them 109 civic bodies can select their heads from the open category while 17 and 13 bodies will have their heads selected from SC and ST categories, respectively.

In the open category, 55 posts are reserved for women. In the civic bodies where the post is reserved for SC and ST candidates, the quota for women is nine (SC) and eight (ST).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)