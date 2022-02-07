Left Menu

Both DMK, Congress seeking political gains on NEET issue: AIADMK

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:21 IST
Both DMK, Congress seeking political gains on NEET issue: AIADMK
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK's Puducherry unit on Monday charged the DMK and Congress with trying to gain political mileage on the NEET issue.

In a statement, AIADMK's Puducherry Secretary (East Wing) A Anbalagan said the DMK was part of the UPA government at the Centre in 2010 when a Bill was brought to bring in NEET examination for admission of students to medical courses.

The Congress had also played second fiddle to implement the NEET entrance exam, he said.

Anbalagan said AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami had always maintained that NEET should be scrapped during the previous AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu to enable the poor and rural students to take up medical courses.

The DMK is now hoodwinking the people by coming out with statements for scrapping NEET. ''The drama of DMK would be exposed as a shallow act in the urban local body polls in TN,'' Anbalagan said.

The previous AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu had brought in a legislative measure to introduce 7.5 per cent reservation for the students from government schools in admissions to medical courses.

''The Congress government in Puducherry headed by V Narayanasamy had failed to do so during its rule in Puducherry from 2016 to 2021,'' he said.

Without taking any such step, former CM Narayanasamy was now making false statements criticising the N Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP coalition government in the UT.

Anbalagan also objected to Narayanasamy`s appeal to the government here to post legislators as chairpersons of state-run public enterprises.

During the previous government, legislators belonging to Congress and DMK were posted to head the PSUs only to keep them in good humour and the undertakings had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 900 crore, Anbalagan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022