Hijab row in Karnataka; protests held in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:32 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI): Protests were held at some places here on Wednesday condemning reports of few educational institutions in Karnataka denying entry to hijab-clad girl students into their classrooms and such institutes.

Extending their support to wearing of hijab, the protesters--a group of students of few colleges-- took out protest rallies, while a group of women also held a demonstration and expressed their solidarity with the girl students of Karnataka. Some protesters also raised slogans like ''we want justice and we support hijab''.

The protesters held placards that read ''We stand in solidarity with Hijabi students of Karnataka'', ''Hijab is our strength'' ''Hijab is our Right and Our Pride'' among several others.

As protests for and against wearing of the headscarf by Muslim women students in class-rooms intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the Karnataka government on Tuesday declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. Last week, the Karnataka government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the State.

