In video, Delhi govt school girl says teachers asked her to remove hijab

There were two-three other girls who were asked to remove their headscarves, the girl, who is wearing a hijab, says in the video in Hindi.According to sources, the school authorities have discussed the matter with her parents and the issue has been amicably resolved.The existing practice in all government schools in Delhi for the past several decades has been that if girls wear hijab or scarf on their way to school, they take it off on entering the school premises, before they go to class.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:18 IST
A video of a Delhi government school student alleging that she was asked to remove her hijab at the school went viral on social media on Wednesday. ''Teachers told me not to come to the class wearing this scarf. Don't be like your mother, and don't come to school wearing the scarf. There were two-three other girls who were asked to remove their headscarves,'' the girl, who is wearing a hijab, says in the video in Hindi.

According to sources, the school authorities have discussed the matter with her parents and the issue has been amicably resolved.

''The existing practice in all government schools in Delhi for the past several decades has been that if girls wear hijab or scarf on their way to school, they take it off on entering the school premises, before they go to class. ''In this case, once the girl entered school premises, her teachers requested her to take off the scarf as per the existing practice. Later, the school authorities discussed the matter with her parents and the matter has been amicably resolved," a source said.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Karnataka's Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

The Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab case on Wednesday said the uniform prescribed by the schools and colleges should be followed till the disposal of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

