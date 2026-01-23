Delhi Snatching Scandal: Three Arrested in Jewelry Heist

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, three individuals have been detained following a string of jewelry snatching incidents in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. The arrests were made after an elaborate investigation utilizing technical surveillance.

The first incident was reported on December 16th, when a woman had her chain snatched near the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station. Two additional cases with a similar modus operandi were reported in January, prompting a detailed inquiry by the police.

Authorities managed to identify the suspects after spotting a motorcycle with a partially damaged number plate on surveillance footage. Following several raids, Hemesh and Vinay Kumar, both from Ghaziabad, were arrested, alongside Ghanshyam, a jeweler suspected of buying the stolen goods. Further investigation is ongoing to determine their involvement in other crimes.

