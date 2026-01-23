Left Menu

Delhi Snatching Scandal: Three Arrested in Jewelry Heist

Three men were apprehended in connection with a series of chain snatching incidents in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The arrests, which included a jeweler allegedly involved in receiving stolen goods, were made following technical surveillance that led to identifying the suspects' vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:44 IST
Delhi Snatching Scandal: Three Arrested in Jewelry Heist
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, three individuals have been detained following a string of jewelry snatching incidents in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. The arrests were made after an elaborate investigation utilizing technical surveillance.

The first incident was reported on December 16th, when a woman had her chain snatched near the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station. Two additional cases with a similar modus operandi were reported in January, prompting a detailed inquiry by the police.

Authorities managed to identify the suspects after spotting a motorcycle with a partially damaged number plate on surveillance footage. Following several raids, Hemesh and Vinay Kumar, both from Ghaziabad, were arrested, alongside Ghanshyam, a jeweler suspected of buying the stolen goods. Further investigation is ongoing to determine their involvement in other crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
2
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom
3
J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

 India
4
Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026