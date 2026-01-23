Delhi Snatching Scandal: Three Arrested in Jewelry Heist
Three men were apprehended in connection with a series of chain snatching incidents in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The arrests, which included a jeweler allegedly involved in receiving stolen goods, were made following technical surveillance that led to identifying the suspects' vehicle.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, three individuals have been detained following a string of jewelry snatching incidents in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. The arrests were made after an elaborate investigation utilizing technical surveillance.
The first incident was reported on December 16th, when a woman had her chain snatched near the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station. Two additional cases with a similar modus operandi were reported in January, prompting a detailed inquiry by the police.
Authorities managed to identify the suspects after spotting a motorcycle with a partially damaged number plate on surveillance footage. Following several raids, Hemesh and Vinay Kumar, both from Ghaziabad, were arrested, alongside Ghanshyam, a jeweler suspected of buying the stolen goods. Further investigation is ongoing to determine their involvement in other crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- snatching
- Lajpat Nagar
- arrest
- jewelry
- police
- incident
- Ghaziabad
- theft
- surveillance