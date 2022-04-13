Left Menu

CBI searches EPFO offices in Nagpur, seizes documents

The CBI and the EPFOs vigilance department are investigating the reasons for closure of such files by the EPFO staff without a proper enquiry, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 09:10 IST
CBI searches EPFO offices in Nagpur, seizes documents
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of the CBI and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation vigilance cell conducted searches at two EPFO offices in Maharashtra's Nagpur city following some complaints of irregularities against EPFO employees, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) anti-corruption branch in Nagpur and the EPFO's vigilance team from Mumbai started the searches on Tuesday morning in the EPFO offices located at Tukdoji square and Umred road here and continued till late night, they said.

''Several incriminating documents were seized during the searches,'' an official said.

A large number of files and PF entries were checked, according to sources.

It is mandatory under the Employees' Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act for firms having 20 or more workers to subscribe to social security schemes run by the retirement fund body EPFO. The search team on Tuesday found that some EPFO officials had issued notices to schools and private companies, having 40 to 50 employees, for filing of the PF, but no further action was taken in such cases.

It is suspected that the owners of such firms had convinced the EPFO officials that their companies were operating with just 18 employees, and the cases were settled, an official said. The CBI and the EPFO's vigilance department are investigating the reasons for closure of such files by the EPFO staff without a proper enquiry, he said. The CBI sleuths also questioned the EPFO employees about the reason for closing various files. Some EPFO officials are also likely to be called for further enquiry, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022