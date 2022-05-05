Left Menu

BRICS Industrial Internet training programme to be held in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:56 IST
BRICS Industrial Internet training programme to be held in China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The first BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Centre (BPIC) Training Programme will be held in the southeastern coastal Chinese city of Xiamen from May 11 to 13 with the theme of 'industrial internet'.

Nominations for this are sought from Indians who are currently based in China to join physically, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy on Thursday said.

The training programme will provide lectures by top experts from research institutes and enterprises, interactions with peers from other countries and closer observations to cases of 'industrial internet' applications in industries.

BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Fellowships for a very limited on-site trainee for participation in the programme will be provided by BPIC, the press release said.

Indians from government, enterprises, research institutions and universities who are present in China and are interested to join are requested to apply by May 6, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022