Left Menu

LG flags off 12 J-K students for study tour to US

As the world moves towards a knowledge economy, students from SKUAST will benefit from experience of Kansas University in agriculture extension, farm-to-market linkages, weather crop forecasting, he said.The Lt Governor stressed upon students and faculties to focus on necessary experimental skills and familiarity with the requirement of modern agriculture and allied sectors.Dr Parvez Sofi, Associate Professor, will accompany the students on the study tour as a faculty facilitator.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:37 IST
LG flags off 12 J-K students for study tour to US
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Monday flagged off a batch of 12 undergraduate students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir on a study tour to Kansas State University in the US.

The 12 students are from the faculties of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry. They will be visiting the US under the Student Overseas Fellowship Programme of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the World Bank, an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said the two-month long capacity-building fellowship will expose the undergraduate students to global learning ecosystem, farmer communities and industry establishment.

Under the programme, the students will spend minimum two months in the US, primarily in 'Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab'.

The students based on their areas of interest will be attached to relevant faculty and student groups to expose them to the global learning ecosystem and to imbibe new ideas, educational and research system of the United States, and explore opportunities for higher studies in the US.

On the occasion, Sinha said India's collaboration with the US in agriculture and technology goes back to several decades. ''As the world moves towards a knowledge economy, students from SKUAST will benefit from experience of Kansas University in agriculture extension, farm-to-market linkages, weather & crop forecasting,'' he said.

The Lt Governor stressed upon students and faculties to focus on necessary experimental skills and familiarity with the requirement of modern agriculture and allied sectors.

Dr Parvez Sofi, Associate Professor, will accompany the students on the study tour as a faculty facilitator. The batch comprises 10 female and two male students, including two from the UT of Ladakh.

Kansas State University is the first 'Land Grant University' in Agriculture Education, Research and Extension with globally acclaimed academic and research programme.

During the programme, the students, in addition to Kansas State University, will also visit various other US varsities including Oklahoma State University, Iowa University and Nebraska University, according to the spokesman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022