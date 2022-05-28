Navy chief reviews passing out parade at Ezhimala Naval Academy

The passing out parade of 250 cadets of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard was held at Ezhimala Naval Academy here on Saturday.

Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar reviewed the parade of the trainees comprising 30 women and seven foreign cadets.

The Navy chief awarded medals to the meritorious midshipmen and cadets on completion of the Ceremonial Review.

The 'President's Gold Medal' for the Indian Naval Academy B Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Suseendranathan Aditya, Navy said in a release.

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy's Quarterdeck, in slow march, to the traditional notes of 'Auld Lang Syne' - the poignant farewell tune played by armed forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their 'Antim Pag' or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

The foreign cadets are from friendly nations including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

''It's the culmination of all the efforts put in by trainees in terms of developing their character, strength, intellectual prowess and all. Apart from the medal winners, I want to appreciate the staff who worked tirelessly to train the cadets,'' Kumar told the media.

He also congratulated the parents of the cadets. Kumar said the cadets are the future leadership of the Navy and emphasised on the core values of duty, honour and courage. The cadets will proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)