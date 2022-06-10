Left Menu

NSA Doval chairs meeting of National Security Advisory Board at Gujarat's RRU

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The National Security Advisory Board led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday met at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here to deliberate on contemporary and future issues related to national security.

Before the closed-door NSAB meeting, Doval visited various facilities at the premier institution and stressed on ''developing a generation of security-oriented citizens who are empowered to take up new challenges in the domain of national security while being fully integrated in the economy'', an RRU release informed.

It said Doval was accompanied by Deputy National Security Advisors Rajinder Khanna and Ambassador Vikram Misri, while those who attended the meeting included RRU Vice Chancellor Bimal Patel.

The NSAB is a key deliberative body of the National Security Council secretariat and comprises experts from various domains who deliberate on contemporary and futuristic issues of national security, stated the release. ''The NSAB meets in New Delhi regularly but owing to the special place of RRU in the space of national security, the NSAB meeting found a congenial place in RRU to host such important deliberations,'' it said.

Before the meeting, Doval and his team assessed the academic and research setup at the University, and also attended detailed briefings of the Information Technology Labs on Geo-Intelligence Systems, OSINT, AI etc, the release informed.

''The University should adopt an empirical research model, and develop a solutions-oriented approach to map and understand the nations' most pressing security challenges," Doval said during his visit.

RRU, which has been accorded an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament, on Friday opened its first campus in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

