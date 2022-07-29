JRD Tata’s 118th birth anniversary celebrated

Tata Steel on Friday celebrated the 118th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata, a former chairman of private steel major, by paying homage to him across all operating locations of the company, including in Jamshedpur.

Homage was paid to JRD Tata at Sonari airport here, a Tata Steel release said here. Given JRD's life-long support for sports, employees and cadets of Tata Steel-run sporting facilities along with other stakeholders across all locations participated in events such as run, walkathon, badminton, athletics, archery, football, karate and volleyball. Tata Steel Sports Department organised a walkathon for citizens of Jamshedpur at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. A total of 248 people participated in the event, the release said.

Additionally, a track and field meet for trans employees was organised at the same sports complex as a run-up to the main event. A total of 52 trans employees participated in the athletics meet.

An inter-school quiz competition on the life of JRD Tata was held on Thursday, in which students from 19 schools in Jamshedpur participated.

JRD's legacy continues to inspire millions of Indians and youth all over the world due to his unique leadership and down-to-earth management style. A pioneering aviator and a philanthropist, JRD was also the longest-serving Chairman of Tata Steel (1938-1984), the release said.

