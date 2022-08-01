Manav Rachna International Schools Launch Media Shala at MRIS 14, Faridabad

Faridabad, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • Media Shala - A curriculum, first-of-its-kind in the country, building essential skills through Journalism, Podcasting, Film Making, etc.

• Film clap by dignitaries Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI; Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Managing Director, MREI; Ms.Sanyogita Sharma, Director, ManavRachna International Schools (MRIS); Ms.DeepikaBhalla, Executive Director, MRIS 14; and Ms. Mamta Wadhwa, Director Principal, MRIS 14 • Inauguration adorned by Ms. Lyndee Prickitt, Journalist and Director, Village Square; and Ms. Richa Jain Kalra, Anchor and Founder, AchchiKhabar “Go get the Stars! Ignite the fire in you and be a future leader!” Every child at MRIS is a Star because each one of the Manav Rachna schools nurtures them with great care and affection. A part of the educational group leading a 25-year legacy of excellence and providing innovative education with a futuristic vision, MRIS has taken a revolutionary leap by inaugurating Media Shala - a first-of-its-kind school curriculum in India that prepares future ready youth.

The changing job landscape, automation and technology has driven Manav Rachna to build essential skills in its students through programs such as journalism, podcasting, film making, graphic design, photography, gaming and much more while being engaged in constant reflection and inquisition. It is in the pursuit of innovative methods of preparing future ready students that Media Shala was inaugurated at Manav Rachna, Sector 14, Faridabad amongst many famous and renowned luminaries.

The event got off the ground with a film clap made by the dignitaries of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI). Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI, is known for his unshakeable belief in the futuristic skills of his students, and his unsurmountable drive to overcome the impossible. Supreme satisfaction could be seen on the VP’s face while addressing the august audience. He was immensely overjoyed with the feat and expressed, “The educational platform of innovation should be provided to every student studying in any future ready school of ours, so that they can explore the world of possibilities with the innovative skills and education provided.” The attendees were mesmerized to have the presence of Ms.Richa Jain Kalra, a leading news anchor, Founder and CEO of Achchi Khabar, along with Ms.Lyndee Prickitt, a Journalist, Writer and Podcaster and Director of Village Square – a digital outlet championing the stories and insights of rural India, who graced the occasion as special guests. Ms.Kalra’s rich experience of over decade and a half working with NDTV and an understanding to drive this world towards a pleasant aspect of happy learning, endless possibilities and vision aligning with the bright future, make her a force to reckon with.

Managing Director of MREI, Dr. Sanjay Srivastava; Director MRIS Schools, Ms.Sanyogita Sharma; Executive Director, MRIS (Sector 14, Faridabad), Ms.DeepikaBhalla; Director Principal of the school, Ms.MamtaWadhwa; and principals of other ManavRachna Schools attended the ceremony and gave their valuable inputs. They were elated about the noteworthy initiative and reiterated that innovation is a constant zeal at ManavRachna Institutions. The student audience was enthralled to hear from Ms.Anila Bansal, an alumnus of the school, who expressed sheer pride in being a part of the school’s unique event.

Ms.Mamta Wadhwa addressed the gathering and urged the students to explore the multifarious options made available to them through this new vertical. Inspiring words of Ms.Sanyogita Sharma encouraged the students to traverse the unbound career choices and take informed decisions based on their unique experiences. The student council members held their heads high as the social media handles were revealed to the revered gathering, along with the Media Shala plan for the current academic session.

It was soul warming to hear Vice Principal, Dr. Shalini Bindra, who motivated the students to brainstorm in an invigorating talk show, highlighting the role and importance of media in today’s world. It was left for the rapt audience to discern how MRIS is reshaping the role of youth on global platform. It served as an acknowledgement of the contribution made by MRIS-14 to be the torchbearer of the current global trends and an inquiry-based pedagogy.

Aligned to the vision of Dr. O.P. Bhalla, Media Shala is indeed a breakthrough into the world of futuristic learning. “One learns from books and example that certain things can be done. Actual learning requires that you do those things.” The launch of Media Shala works on this line of thought and opens a vast plethora of opportunities for the young learners, underlining that innovative pedagogy and an evolved curriculum are the hallmarks of the institution.

