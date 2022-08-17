Left Menu

Three-day education fair in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:54 IST
A three-day pre-counselling fair for online admission in engineering and technical colleges was inaugurated by West Bengal Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim here on Wednesday.

The fair, organised by Association of Professional Academic Institutions, is being held in hybrid mode this year, thus enabling students to attend sessions physically as well as over a virtual mode, an official said.

Hakim, who is also the mayor of Kolkata, inaugurated the fair at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

Speaking at the inauguration, state Minister for Industries, Commerce and Enterprise Sashi Panja said, ''West Bengal has always focused on quality education and such initiatives will help in educating more and more youths about newer courses and career choices.'' PTI AMR RMS RMS

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

