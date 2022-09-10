Kejriwal lauds AAP-led Punjab govt for regularising 8,736 school teachers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appreciated the AAP-led Punjab government for regularising 8,736 school teachers, and urged all state governments to do the same.He said the Delhi government had also brought in a Bill in the Assembly to regularise guest teachers in the national capital but the Centre did not approve it.At a time when government jobs are being reduced and more temporary employees are being hired, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regularised the services of 8,736 teachers.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appreciated the AAP-led Punjab government for regularising 8,736 school teachers, and urged all state governments to do the same.
He said the Delhi government had also brought in a Bill in the Assembly to regularise guest teachers in the national capital but the Centre did not approve it.
''At a time when government jobs are being reduced and more temporary employees are being hired, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regularised the services of 8,736 teachers. This will prove to be an example for others too,'' Kejriwal said.
He stressed that in Delhi, the education revolution was brought about by the efforts of guest and regular teachers.
''Our regular hospital staff did wonders in Delhi's hospitals and mohalla clinics. I urge all state governments to regularise the services of their temporary employees, and from the Aam Aadmi Party's side, I assure you that we will regularise temporary employees wherever our governments are formed,'' Kejriwal added.
