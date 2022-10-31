Left Menu

Kidnapped French-Australian environmentalist freed in Chad

Deby announced his release on Twitter without providing any details on how it was achieved. "I am delighted with this happy ending," he said. The French foreign ministry also announced the release in a separate statement. "France thanks the Chadian authorities that worked for this release," the ministry said, also without giving further details.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 00:16 IST
Kidnapped French-Australian environmentalist freed in Chad
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Chad

A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship has been freed after he was taken hostage in Chad on Friday, interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby said on Sunday.

The man, who manages an oryx park on behalf of a conservation group, was kidnapped by unknown individuals in the northeastern Wadi Fira province. Deby announced his release on Twitter without providing any details on how it was achieved.

"I am delighted with this happy ending," he said. The French foreign ministry also announced the release in a separate statement.

"France thanks the Chadian authorities that worked for this release," the ministry said, also without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022