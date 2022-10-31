Kidnapped French-Australian environmentalist freed in Chad
Deby announced his release on Twitter without providing any details on how it was achieved. "I am delighted with this happy ending," he said. The French foreign ministry also announced the release in a separate statement. "France thanks the Chadian authorities that worked for this release," the ministry said, also without giving further details.
- Country:
- Chad
A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship has been freed after he was taken hostage in Chad on Friday, interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby said on Sunday.
The man, who manages an oryx park on behalf of a conservation group, was kidnapped by unknown individuals in the northeastern Wadi Fira province. Deby announced his release on Twitter without providing any details on how it was achieved.
"I am delighted with this happy ending," he said. The French foreign ministry also announced the release in a separate statement.
"France thanks the Chadian authorities that worked for this release," the ministry said, also without giving further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- France
- Chadian
- French
- Deby
- Chad
- the ministry
ALSO READ
Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
French Major Spherea to take part in DefExpo 2022 in partnership with Crown Group Defence
French cenbank chief says Britain crisis shows risk of 'vicious loop' -FT
Exxon Mobil says French refineries could take 2-3 weeks to fully restart
Trains, schools affected as French unions call strike amid soaring inflation